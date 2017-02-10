Wichita State University announces nine new Koch Scholar recipients

Nine students have been chosen to be part of the Koch Scholars program at Wichita State University for the fall 2017 semester.
The students, who were selected from approximately 100 applicants, will each be awarded between $30,000 and $50,000 during their four-year attendance at WSU.
The Koch Scholars program targets high school seniors enrolling in the College of Engineering or the W. Frank Barton School of Business. Selection is based on academic achievement including GPA and test scores; work, volunteer and leadership experiences; an essay, and an interview.
The program is funded through a $1.54 million pledge from Koch Industries and the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation. The fall 2017 students will be the third freshman class to participate in the Koch Scholar program.
The Koch Scholars for fall 2017 are:
Mary Aruskevicius, Bishop Carroll High School, finance; Allison Bergkoetter, Freeburg (Ill.) High School, human resource management; Gregory Bird, Hutchinson Trinity High School, biomedical engineering; Camille Buranday, Wichita East, computer science; Jonathan Edmondson, Heritage Christian Academy in Olathe, biomedical engineering; Zakariyya Hassan, Wichita East, aerospace engineering; Andrew Lampson, Sedan High School, finance; Trent Madden, Andover High School, engineering, and Amanda Scroggins, Putnam City (Okla.) North High School, aerospace engineering.
