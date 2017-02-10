Former Amazon warehouse goes on the auction block

After two years on the market, the giant former Amazon warehouse in Coffeyville is up for auction – and there is a lot of optimism surrounding the sale.
Bidding for the building, through McCurdy Auction of Wichita, started Thursday and will conclude at noon on March 15.
The 877,288-square-foot building on 105 acres is a modern warehouse with 25-foot-high ceilings in an industrial park north of Coffeyville. When the closing was announced in September 2014, Amazon had more than 600 employees there with hundreds of seasonal contractors.
Amazon closed the operation in order to shift the warehouse closer to bigger cities. As the city’s largest employer, its closing caused some financial struggles for the ex-employees and the community, but the impact was muted by other positive economic developments in the area.
The owner of the building, 2654 Highway 169 LLC, a Los Altos, Calif.-based investment company, had tried to sell it. It declared bankruptcy late last year.
But many of the parties involved have high hopes for the building.
David Eron, a Wichita attorney who represents the debtor, said they were close to selling the building to a large company, creating hundreds of jobs, but they ran out of time under a schedule imposed by the bankruptcy filing. Local and state officials were active in arranging generous incentives to get the deal.
Eron and Coffeyville City Manager Kendal Francis said the company that was close to buying the building is likely to bid in the auction.
And, Eron said, because the building was put up for auction, several new parties have expressed interest.
“One way or another, we will get this property to a buyer who brings jobs to the area,” Eron said.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
