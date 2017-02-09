The Latest: Justice Department says it's weighing options

5:37 Growing up a Koch Pause

0:48 Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured

2:29 Watkins plane dedication

3:09 KU coach Bill Self talks about Jayhawks' conference play

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

0:09 The amazing buzzer-beating shot that's taking social media by storm

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:30 VIDEO: What is the snow moon?