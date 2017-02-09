What’s happening, what’s coming up in Wichita’s technology community

A brief overview of what’s happening in Wichita’s technology community, what’s coming up, and how to stay informed and connected.
The Download
▪ Ulterius Technologies will make Wichita State University's Koch Arena the only arena in the world with 10g wifi. Ulterius will partner with WSU's Ennovar to test a mobile app in Koch Arena. As part of the project, Ulterius will deploy its state of art wifi access point – the only 10g wireless access point.
Ennovar provides real world technology experience to WSU students by partnering with businesses to research and develop technology.
▪ Socialpreneur Lab won the initial Pitches and Pints competition, earning a spot at Groundwork Startup Hub. Socialpreneur lab provides curriculum for teaching social entrepreneurship to children, and a crowdfunding platform that enables children to experience real world entrepreneurship firsthand. Groundwork, an initiative of Chris Callen and Builders Plus, provides a collaborative working environment for early stage startups.
The Pitches and Pints competition provided early stage companies a chance to give their pitch for a shot at a spot at Groundwork. Runners-up were Mobile Car Tune, which provides "come-to-you" automotive maintenance services like oil changes, and Proto Bench, which provides prototyping services.
▪ Grit Virtual Construction debuted. Grit will leverage virtual reality renderings to introduce cost and time efficiencies and customization effectiveness into the construction process.
▪ Vigilias Telehealth co-founder and President Elisha Yaghmai was accepted to the prestigious Pipeline training and mentoring program. Vigilias provides a high-tech solution for the shortage of medical expertise in rural areas.
▪ KingFit continues to gain momentum, landing a key investment from local investor Jeff Turner. KingFit provides a mobile app that will initially connect those with diabetes or who have a high-risk of diabetes with health educators and key health resources.
▪ The Chung Report features Lawn Buddy in its Startup Stories series. Lawn Buddy provides a mobile app that connects providers and consumers of four-season lawn care on demand.
▪ Janssens Dynamic launched a new version of its augmented reality app VoyeuR that converts 2-D to 3-D.
▪ Wichita eSports Convention and ICT Game Jam hosted by Wichita eSports were a smashing success as esports continues to hit the mainstream. The events drew developers and gamers from around the region to WSU for a multi-day event, including game development and competitive esports. Zenith esports won the $15,000 prize pool League of Legends Tournament, and PZT9 took first place in the $4,000 prize pool CS:GO Tournament.
The game "Super BLT" developed by Kelly Ray J during the event was selected by the judges and community as the winner of the Game Jam.
Five (plus) to Follow
@UlteriusTech
@EnnovarWSU
@socialpreneurLB
@GroundWorkICT
@ICTGameJam
@TheChungReport
@KingFitUSA
@lawnbuddyict
@telehospital
@protobench
@WichitaEsports
Up Next
Startup Grind: Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lux featuring JCB Laboratories founder Brian Williamson
Study Hall: Feb. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Labor Party
Open Wichita Virtual Civic Hack Night: Feb. 15 from 8 to 10 p.m. via Slack
Society for Information Management: Chapter meeting Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Labor Party
Sam Foreman, an advocate for entrepreneurship, tech and inclusion, is an attorney at Fleeson Gooing. Contact him at sforeman@fleeson.com and @wichisam on Twitter.
Comments