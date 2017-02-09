Paralympic snowboarder to keynote Young Professionals event

Nicole Roundy, who became the first above-the-knee amputee to compete in adaptive snowboarding and who represented the U.S. in the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games, will keynote the Kansas Young Professionals Summit in Wichita.
The event is scheduled for May 5 at the Wichita Hyatt Regency.
Roundy, an eight-time World Cup Medalist who at 8 lost her lower right leg to bone cancer, will talk about overcoming challenges to accomplish her goals.
The summit’s theme this year is “Ad Astra, inspiring attendees to look to the stars, setting lofty goals in their personal, professional, and community roles,” the group said in a news release Thursday.
More information about the summit can be found at ypkansas.com.
