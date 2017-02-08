Vending business, virtual reality construction at 1 Million Cups

The founders of a healthy snack vending business and a virtual reality division for a local construction company both presented Wednesday at 1 Million Cups ICT.
The event is a weekly gathering designed to aid entrepreneurs by making contacts in the community and gaining awareness.
It meets Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at Distillery 244, 244 N. Mosley.
Go! Healthy Kansas Vending
Founder: Kristin Baker
Pitch: She owns vending machines that dispense healthier snacks.
Status: She and her father, Dave Callaway, own 20 smart vending machines and have placed 13 of them in area companies.
Need: More companies to take the machines and more likes on their Facebook page.
Contact: www.vendingwichita.com
Grit
Founder: Chris Callen
Pitch: Callen, president of Builders Plus Construction, is a fan of technology. He has overseen the creation of a virtual reality system to allow his staff and customers to see a project before it is built.
Status: The technology is largely complete.
Need: Awareness.
Contact: bpc.build
