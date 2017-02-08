Business

February 8, 2017 2:18 PM

Vending business, virtual reality construction at 1 Million Cups

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

The founders of a healthy snack vending business and a virtual reality division for a local construction company both presented Wednesday at 1 Million Cups ICT.

The event is a weekly gathering designed to aid entrepreneurs by making contacts in the community and gaining awareness.

It meets Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at Distillery 244, 244 N. Mosley.

Go! Healthy Kansas Vending

Founder: Kristin Baker

Pitch: She owns vending machines that dispense healthier snacks.

Status: She and her father, Dave Callaway, own 20 smart vending machines and have placed 13 of them in area companies.

Need: More companies to take the machines and more likes on their Facebook page.

Contact: www.vendingwichita.com

Grit

Founder: Chris Callen

Pitch: Callen, president of Builders Plus Construction, is a fan of technology. He has overseen the creation of a virtual reality system to allow his staff and customers to see a project before it is built.

Status: The technology is largely complete.

Need: Awareness.

Contact: bpc.build

Next week

InnovationU and Yellowbrick Street Team

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos