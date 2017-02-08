Business

February 8, 2017 2:15 PM

JCB Labs founder to offer lessons at next Startup Grind

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Local entrepreneur Brian Williamson will talk about his career and lessons learned in starting a company at the next Startup Grind on Thursday.

The event at the Lux, 120 E. First St., starts at 5:30 p.m.

Williamson founded JCB Laboratories, which revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry and was known worldwide for its sterile compounded preparations for ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and dialysis clinics with a specialty in pain, ophthalmic and drug shortage preparations.

It was sold in 2013 to Netherlands-based Fagron Sterile Services. Williamson has now shifted his focus to mentoring and investing in Wichita’s startup community.

Tickets are available in advance.

Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos