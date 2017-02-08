JCB Labs founder to offer lessons at next Startup Grind

Local entrepreneur Brian Williamson will talk about his career and lessons learned in starting a company at the next Startup Grind on Thursday.
The event at the Lux, 120 E. First St., starts at 5:30 p.m.
Williamson founded JCB Laboratories, which revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry and was known worldwide for its sterile compounded preparations for ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and dialysis clinics with a specialty in pain, ophthalmic and drug shortage preparations.
It was sold in 2013 to Netherlands-based Fagron Sterile Services. Williamson has now shifted his focus to mentoring and investing in Wichita’s startup community.
Tickets are available in advance.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
