Business notebook (Feb. 9, 2017)

Moved
Wichita-based Youth Entrepreneurs Central Region has moved from Koch Industries to the Experiential Engineering Building at Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus. It now occupies 4,000 square feet in the building, next to the new community makerspace, GoCreate.
New service
Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado has launched a telehospitalist program to augment its physician coverage between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week. The program consists of video conferencing technology allowing physicians from remote locations to communicate directly with patients, family members and staff at Susan B. Allen. They will collaborate with staff to diagnose and admit patients to Susan B. Allen. The remote physicians are licensed to practice medicine in Kansas.
