New company announces location at WSU Innovation Campus

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announcd Tuesday that it will take 3,000 square feet at Wichita State University’s new Experiential Engineering Building on the Innovation Campus.
The company specializes in automated measuring and testing equipment for products and parts produced in the aerospace, automotive, power generation and medical industries. The agreement is an extension of a five-year partnership with WSU's National Institute for Aviation Research. NIAR and Hexagon have cooperatively developed an automated scanning solution for customer applications and have hosted technology workshops.
Hexagon will employ full-time research and development staff at WSU, and introduce an internship program.
