Better Business Bureau has home show and contractor-selection advice

The annual Wichita Home Show is a great place for hatching home improvement ideas.
Those who come out to Century II for the event Feb. 9-12 can find an endless variety of innovative ways to make their homes more beautiful and functional.
The Better Business Bureau has pointers for anyone in a home-improvement mood. Before committing to major expenditures that require hiring a contractor, be sure you know how to protect yourself.
Contractor basics
There are several aspects of contractor selection that should never be overlooked. Among them:
▪ License and reputation. For specific kinds of work, contractors are required by law to be licensed. Check whether any contractor you are considering has a current, valid license from Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (call 316-660-1840). Don’t forget to check them out at bbbinc.org as well.
▪ References. Often overlooked is the importance of checking a contractor’s references. This isn’t just a formality. Be sure you take the time to call them and hear what they have to say about their experience with the company.
Also worth inquiring about are business references. Check out the suppliers and subcontractors that the company has used.
▪ Injury liability. Ask for proof the contractor has general liability insurance and worker’s compensation insurance.
▪ Permits. Get assurance that any required permits would be secured by the contractor. Watch out if they ask you to secure the permit as the property owner. Reputable contractors will not make such a request.
▪ Ask questions. Ask how long they have been in business. Find out what their physical address is and then drive by it to verify.
Speaking of asking questions, it never hurts to ask friends or family for recommendations regarding contractors they have used, or specifically about the contractor you are considering. Word-of-mouth can be a valuable resource.
The actual contract
Here is what your written contract with the company should include:
▪ Full description of work to be done.
▪ Firm date of completion.
▪ Total cost of job.
▪ Contractor license number.
▪ All warranty information.
▪ Quality of materials to be used.
▪ How and on what basis payments are to be made.
▪ How changes and resulting payments will be made.
▪ Debris removal method.
Never settle for a verbal agreement. Remember that you should never sign a contract that has blank pages or spaces. Standard procedure is that you pay no more than a third of the agreed-on price up front. Many contractors won’t require any payment until after work has started.
Use check or credit card for payments and get a written receipt. Final payment should not be made until you are satisfied with the completed work.
Many people have found that their contractor disappears and is never heard from again once they have been paid.
It’s always a good idea to take stock of your funds before hiring a contractor. Figure out what you can afford and stick with that plan. Don’t forget to
allow some wiggle room: unexpected expenses are the norm for most home improvements projects.
Enjoy the home show experience. Be sure that you aren’t overcome with the presentation, however, and that you stay grounded in practicality as you venture into the world of home improvements.
Denise Groene is state director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. Contact the BBB at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
