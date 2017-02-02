Freddy’s plans 70 new restaurants in 2017

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers said Thursday it opened 59 new restaurants in 2016 and plans for more openings in 2017.
The Wichita-based fast casual restaurateur said the restaurant openings in 2016 accounted for about $120 million in development spending and represented 40 percent growth in restaurants from 2015. The restaurant openings also occurred in four new states for the chain: Alabama, Louisiana, Michigan and Montana.
It ended 2016 with 236 restaurants in 30 states.
This year, the company plans to open 70 new restaurants, including in three new states: Wyoming, Maryland and Mississippi.
The chain was founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon.
