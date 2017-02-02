Kansas grows 3.9 percent in third quarter, beats country

The Kansas economy grew at the fastest rate in more than a year in the third quarter, with a 3.9 annualized rate, which was also faster than the U.S. as a whole.
That placed the state 15th among states, along with mostly Midwestern and Western states. South Dakota ranked first at 7.1 percent.
The U.S. grew at a 3.5 percent rate for the quarter. The state has grown faster than the country as a whole during the first three three quarters of 2016.
A third of Kansas growth came from the state’s agriculture sector, which saw record harvests.
Other strong sectors included wholesale trade, and finance and insurance.
