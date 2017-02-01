So you’re ready to buy a house. Too bad inventory is limited right now.

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day Pause

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend

0:58 Car drives off freeway, crashes into bridge

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show

0:42 Firefighters pay respect to Collis Grisby

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack