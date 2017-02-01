WATC opening new location in Old Town

Wichita Area Technical College is moving some of its health care programs from south Wichita to Old Town, and starting classes there in the fall of 2017.
WATC is taking some of the space in Wichita State University’s new site in the former former Airbus Americas Engineering site at 213 N. Mead.
It will move its practical nurse, surgical technology, medical assistant, medical coding, certified nurse aide, certified medication aide and home health aide programs to the share space with WSU’s physician assistant and physical therapy programs.
WATC is moving the health care programs from its Southside Education Center at 47th St. South and Oliver. WATC will keep its other programs at the south-side center for the foreseeable future.
