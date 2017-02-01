Business notebook (Feb. 2, 2016)

New division
Crossland Construction Companies is launching a new department it calls the Talent Division, a team that will direct recruiting efforts to develop and maintain top talent coming in to Crossland. Nathan Kubicek will lead the new division as development director with the assistance of human resources personnel Amy O’Brien, talent acquisition manager, and Sammy Swanick, talent coordinator.
Recognized
AAA announced the Ambassador Hotel Wichita again earned its Four Diamond rating for a third year.
Visit Wichita honored three companies and organizations at its annual meeting on Jan. 25: KAJ Hospitality — whose Wichita properties include Holiday Inn Express & Suites Airport, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wichita Northeast and Staybridge Suites Wichita — received the tourism organization’s Innkeeper of the Year award, while Tanganyika Wildlife Park received the Destination Promotion award. The Workroom was named the winner of the Corporate Partnership award.
Newton Medical Center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Laboratory Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Farmers Alliance Cos. in McPherson named Fee Insurance Group as a Farmers Alliance Advantage Agent for 2017, which recognizes an agency with superior professionalism and profitability over five consecutive years.
