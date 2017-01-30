Proposed merger of Westar, KCPL draws critics at Topeka hearings

State utility staff slammed the proposed merger of Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light on Monday, saying it will eliminate hundreds of jobs and questioning assertions by the companies that consumers would pay lower energy rates if the deal goes through.
That came in opening statements Monday in what is expected to be a court-like, marathon hearing by the Kansas Corporation Commission on the $12.2 billion acquisition of Westar by Great Plains Energy, the parent company of KCP&L. The transaction requires commission approval to go forward.
Amber Smith, a lawyer for the KCC staff, told the commission the transaction will eliminate 258 full-time-equivalent jobs almost immediately and 638 by 2020.
On the question of whether those savings will result in lower rates, “joint applicants (Westar, Great Plains and KCP&L) are simply asking you to take their word for it,” she said.
Under the proposal, Great Plains would pay about $4.8 billion more than the book value of Westar’s assets to acquire Westar. Great Plains has said that “acquisition premium” would come from its shareholders’ profits on the combined utilities and won’t hurt customers’ rates.
However, Smith argued that guarantee only holds if the commission grants Great Plains the profit margins it will seek in future rates.
Even then, the customers would still pay the acquisition costs, either directly or indirectly, because Great Plains would be the underlying utilities’ only source of capital for operating the power system and customer rates would be Great Plains’ only significant source of income, Smith said.
Rob Hack, an attorney representing the utilities, said KCC staff and the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board – the state agency representing residential and small-business customers – are “overstating the financial risk” of the transaction.
“Staff’s assessment of risk … is wrong,” he said.
He said the transaction benefits all the stakeholders: Westar and Great Plains stockholders, ratepayers, economic development agencies and charities that get money from the two companies.
“The combination of KCP&L and Westar is one of the largest and most important business transactions in the history of the state of Kansas,” Hack said. “It will determine whether local control of electric utility service is an important priority in Kansas and who will provide electricity to more than 4 million people … It will impact community and charitable commitments to more than 400 organizations who have partnerships with KCPL and Westar.
“It will determine the long-term viability of maintaining major headquarters in Topeka and Kansas City. It will determine whether nearly $2 billion in savings will be generated over the next decade to keep electric rates competitive in Kansas.”
The $12.2 billion transaction would involve Great Plains taking on $3.6 billion in Westar debt. Westar stockholders would receive $51 cash plus $9 worth of Great Plains stock for each of their Westar shares.
If approved, the deal would create a mammoth electric company with 1.5 million customers and a $14 billion rate base straddling Kansas and Missouri.
KCP&L chief executive Terry Bassham and Westar CEO Mark Ruelle are taking the witness stand Monday to defend the transaction.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
