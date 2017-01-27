Chamber to honor Davis-Moore’s Dawson Grimsely

The longtime face of Davis-Moore Auto Group has been named the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Uncommon Citizen.
Dawson Grimsley, who retired a little more than a year ago as president and owner of the Davis-Moore group of auto dealerships, will receive the award at the chamber’s Honors Night in April.
The award recognizes an organization, company or person for their contributions to the community and participation in cultural, civic, social and philanthropic activities.
Grimsley is credited by the chamber with using Davis-Moore’s advertising over the years to recognize the work of charitable organizations including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, United Way of the Plains, the DUI Impact Center and the Kansas Humane Society.
The chamber also credited Grimsley with incorporating messages of safe driving into Davis-Moore’s advertising.
Honors Night will be held at 6 p.m. on April 11 at the Textron Aviation Activity Center, 9710 E. Central. For more information, see wichitachamber.org.
