Wichita medical technology entrepreneur gets a boost

Elisha Yaghmai, co-founder and president of Vigilias Telehealth, is the sole Wichitan admitted to this year’s 12-member Pipeline training and mentoring program class.
Vigilias is an early-stage healthcare technology company in which patients visiting rural hospitals can connect to medical specialists anywhere using a video and audio portal. The company is more than a year old and is in the midst of signing up rural hospitals and medical specialists for its service.
Before Vigilias, Yaghmai was a practicing internist and pediatrician.
Pipeline, based in Kansas City, is a prestigious regional entrepreneurship development program. It just marked the 10th anniversary of its first class.
