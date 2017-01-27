Business

January 27, 2017 9:25 AM

Wichita medical technology entrepreneur gets a boost

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Elisha Yaghmai, co-founder and president of Vigilias Telehealth, is the sole Wichitan admitted to this year’s 12-member Pipeline training and mentoring program class.

Vigilias is an early-stage healthcare technology company in which patients visiting rural hospitals can connect to medical specialists anywhere using a video and audio portal. The company is more than a year old and is in the midst of signing up rural hospitals and medical specialists for its service.

Before Vigilias, Yaghmai was a practicing internist and pediatrician.

Pipeline, based in Kansas City, is a prestigious regional entrepreneurship development program. It just marked the 10th anniversary of its first class.

High tech health care for rural Kansas

Vigilias is a Wichita company that seeks to connect medical specialists with rural America at a low cost via video and audio. President Elisha Yaghmai spoke Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at 1 Million Cups. (Video by Dan Voorhis / The Wichita Eagle)

