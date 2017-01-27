Wichita medical technology entrepreneur gets a boost

1:26 Owner of The Store recounts harrowing night at the bar Pause

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

2:35 'Geese Police' use border collies to help keep birds in check

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:47 Check out WSU's cool new lab building

0:43 Josh Cook Golf Academy opens at Terradyne Country Club

0:53 Confluence Community Center to open at 520Commerce