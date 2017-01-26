Midwest region’s manufacturers see future brightening after two years of contraction

Manufacturing in the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank region continued a modest expansion in January, following nearly two years of contraction caused by sharp downturns among their agricultural and oil-and-gas producing customers, as well more headwinds to exporting.
But producers say their expectations for the future are brightening considerably, in part because the oil and gas industry is seeing a slight rebound and the U.S. election is settled.
Expectations for future production, shipments and new orders indexes reached their highest levels in more than 12 years, while the planning-to-hire index shot up.
The bank’s region includes Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
