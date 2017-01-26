Eaton Corp. to close Hutchinson plant, lay off 100

Eaton will close its Hutchinson hydraulics facility in October, the company has announced.
Company spokeswoman Kelly Jasko said in an e-mail that the closure reflects “ongoing declines in key markets and demand for the products made at the facility.”
The plant makes components that go into piston and gear pumps for use in mobile and industrial hydraulic applications mainly in the construction and agriculture markets. She said that since 2013, agricultural equipment production has declined 21 percent and construction equipment production has fallen 16 percent, with little expectation for near-term improvement.
The plant employs about 100 people. Employees will receive 60 days’ notice in advance of their positions being eliminated.
