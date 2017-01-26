Laid-off computer engineer tries turning lemon into lemonade

Dave Cunnningham was laid off from a senior position at NetApp’s Wichita facility in late 2016 along with a wave of highly experienced computer engineers.
Rather than simply looking for another job, as he had after a past layoff, he’s trying something different.
Cunningham has formed Flint Hills Group, a firm to provide computer engineering services to companies nationwide and worldwide.
It occurred to him that his longtime friends and colleagues possessed deep experience at relatively lower costs.
“They cut entire departments,” he said. “I realized if I could bring those people together in a group of different talents that we could outsource that talent from Wichita – just like India might do to the United States – but to high-cost areas of the United States, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, even the Austin and Denver areas. They’re all high-cost areas.”
He said the labor cost differential is 20 to 50 percent less. Software developers in San Francisco might charge $100 to $200 an hour, while his people will be closer to $80 to $120 per hour.
He said he even has a bit of an advantage over competitors in India. Engineers in India are now just about a third of the cost of the high-cost U.S. ones, but that doesn’t include the cost of overhead, rework and having to deal with the 11 1/2-hour time difference.
He said 23 of his former colleagues are committed. They include software developers, software testers, tech publication writers, user interface designers, product managers and program managers. All have long experience in working in teams and working remotely.
“It is a complete engineering team that companies can, a la carte, pick from, or they can pick an entire team to develop things that they just can’t hire for,” Cunningham said.
But how fast the company comes together is a big question for Cunningham. Most of these engineers are in their 40s and 50s and want to stay in Wichita. They are willing to wait a few months to see whether this will work.
Otherwise, many will leave Wichita to find work and pay comparable to what they had at NetApp.
Cunningham said he has a couple of strong possibilities on the West Coast for work that he hopes will come through soon. Once word gets out, he said, he thinks demand will pick up.
“I could stretch it along for a year if I wanted to,” he said. “But, realistically, we need to see some substantial progress in three months, and if after six months we don’t have something sustainable, we’re going to have to dramatically change the model or not pursue this.”
