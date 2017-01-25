Business notebook (Jan. 26, 2017)

Open
Eyewear Junkie has opened at 1918 N. Rock in Derby. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The phone number is 316-990-6547. The website is www.eyewearjunkie.com.
Grand opening
Distillery 244 Old Town will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at 244 N. Mosley.
Open house
Solid Design Solutions will host an open house for its Wichita office from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Office This, 3823 E. Harry. The Minnesota-based company is an end-to-end machine design firm that develops concepts and provides mechanical engineering, assembly, testing and manufacturing procedures for start-up and established companies in the medical, agricultural, industrial and aerospace industries.
New product
Topeka-based KaMMCO Health Solutions, a subsidiary of the Kansas Medical Mutual Insurance Co., and the Kansas Health Information Network have released a suite of analytic products and services for Kansas physicians, hospitals and other health care professionals in the transition to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new Merit-Based Incentive Payment System and other alternative payment models related to the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
