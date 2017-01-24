Business

Tech Bytes: The latest developments and happenings in Wichita’s tech community

By Sam Foreman

Special to The Eagle

A brief overview of what’s happening in Wichita’s technology community, what’s coming up, and how to stay informed and connected.

The Download

WSU Cybersecurity: WSU is launching a cybersecurity program to help fill the growing local and national demand. A graduate certificate program is currently in process, with an undergraduate program to start in fall 2017.

Flint Hills Group: Dave Cunningham, a technology veteran of Net App, Koch and Pizza Hut, among others, launched Flint Hills Group. The company says it will provide world-class tech expertise to high-cost labor markets at Midwest value. Services will include software development, cybersecurity, cloud services, analytics and big data services.

HomeKeep: Ricardo Flores launched his new concept Homekeep, an online platform that allows customers to instantly book cleaning services. Read more here at Kansas.com.

Wichita at CES: Vytal, Clutch Studio and others checked in at CES – formerly the Consumer Electronics Show – in Las Vegas. Vytal is developing an adhesive, wearable device for monitoring sports performance. Clutch Studio is a creative agency that provides branding, mobile app development and other services. CES is the leading electronics trade show, visited annually by more than 150,000 people.

Jonathan Goodwin: Goodwin announced he will open a showroom in Old Town to showcase his E-Charger system. He’s developing a system for consumers to use to convert standard vehicles into hybrids.

Launch Prep: A new resource was launched for tech and other early-stage startups. LaunchPrep is a partnership between Wichita State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and the e2e Accelerator. The three-month program will provide one-on-one mentorship with Wichita’s top entrepreneurs. Startups will identify the viability of their business model through the program. The application deadline is Feb. 3.

Five to Follow

@britkuckel – Leader in Wichita tech diversity, captain at Open Wichita

@openwichita – Making Wichita better through open data and civic hacking

@HighTouch – Technology solutions for small and midsize businesses

@ICTGameJam – Wichita’s video game development competition

@groundworkICT – Launching pad for talent in early-stage tech and other startups

Up next

ICT Game Jam: Feb. 3-5 at the WSU Experiential Engineering Building

Startup Grind: Feb. 9, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lux, 120 E. First St.

Intellectual Property Basics: Feb. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at WSU’s Ablah Library

Study Hall: Mondays at the Labor Party from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sam Foreman, an advocate for entrepreneurship, tech and inclusion, is an attorney at Fleeson Gooing. Contact him at sforeman@fleeson.com and @wichisam on Twitter.

