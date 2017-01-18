Business

January 18, 2017 4:24 PM

Business notebook (Jan. 19, 2016)

Groundbreaking

Occidental Management will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of its Tyler Pointe development at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The development is on the southeast corner of 13th and Tyler.

Open house

Solid Design Solutions will host an open house for its Wichita office from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Office This, 3823 E. Harry. The Minnesota-based company is an end-to-end machine design firm that develops concepts and provides mechanical engineering, assembly, testing and manufacturing procedures for start-up and established companies in the medical, agricultural, industrial and aerospace industries.

New product

Topeka-based KaMMCO Health Solutions, a subsidiary of the Kansas Medical Mutual Insurance Co., and the Kansas Health Information Network have released a suite of analytic products and services for Kansas physicians, hospitals and other health care professionals in the transition to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new Merit-Based Incentive Payment System and other alternative payment models related to the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015.

Recognized

RedGuard has been awarded a gold certificate from SafeStart, a behavioral-based safety training program aimed at reducing workplace injuries. The gold certificate is the highest status any companies using SafeStart have been awarded to date.

Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.

