Business notebook (Jan. 19, 2016)

Groundbreaking
Occidental Management will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of its Tyler Pointe development at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The development is on the southeast corner of 13th and Tyler.
Open house
Solid Design Solutions will host an open house for its Wichita office from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Office This, 3823 E. Harry. The Minnesota-based company is an end-to-end machine design firm that develops concepts and provides mechanical engineering, assembly, testing and manufacturing procedures for start-up and established companies in the medical, agricultural, industrial and aerospace industries.
New product
Topeka-based KaMMCO Health Solutions, a subsidiary of the Kansas Medical Mutual Insurance Co., and the Kansas Health Information Network have released a suite of analytic products and services for Kansas physicians, hospitals and other health care professionals in the transition to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new Merit-Based Incentive Payment System and other alternative payment models related to the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015.
Recognized
RedGuard has been awarded a gold certificate from SafeStart, a behavioral-based safety training program aimed at reducing workplace injuries. The gold certificate is the highest status any companies using SafeStart have been awarded to date.
