Wichita chamber announces panelists for Chairman’s Lunch Feb. 7

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has named its panelists for its annual Chairman’s Lunch, according to a news release.
The panelists for the Feb. 7 luncheon are: Scott Schwindaman, 2017 Chamber chairman; Jeff Longwell, mayor of Wichita; David Unruh, Sedgwick County Commission chairman; Junetta Everett, vice president of Professional Relations for Delta Dental of Kansas, and Kim Krull, president of Butler Community College.
Schwindaman, Longwell and Unruh will discuss their organization’s priorities for 2017. All five panelists will then discuss the topic, “Creating a Workforce for the Future through Diversity and Inclusion.”
The discussion will be moderated by Chamber President and CEO Gary Plummer.
“The importance of diversity and inclusion will be at the forefront of the Chamber’s top priorities as we celebrate our centennial year in 2017,” Plummer said in a statement. “This year’s program is an opportunity to demonstrate how the Chamber, the community’s local governing bodies, and other organizations are being intentional about including people with different ideas and backgrounds in order to move our community forward and increase our competitiveness in the global economy.”
The luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena. It is open to the public. Tickets are $50 for Chamber members, $60 for general admission, and $650 for a corporate table sponsorship, which includes eight tickets and sponsorship benefits.
Contact Rachel Douglass at 316-268-1127 or visit wichitachamber.org to purchase tickets.
Comments