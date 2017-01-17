Here’s your chance to pick up some surgical supplies cheap

McCurdy Auction will run two simultaneous auction rings as it sells off Wright Career College’s assets next Tuesday at the former college’s site, on the southwest end of Towne East Square, just north of J.C. Penney.
Wright Career College, a private, for-profit college with five campuses around the region, went bankrupt in April.
The college operated in two spaces, opposite each other in the mall. One space had classrooms and offices, but the other side had medical training and plenty of equipment, such as a life-like simulator of a woman giving birth and a newborn.
“It’s like walking into a hospital,” said Megan McCurdy Niedens of McCurdy Auction.
The auction includes a large assortment of medical equipment, patient simulators, medical supplies, surgical tools, office and school furniture, electronics, server equipment, security systems, building supplies, shelving, doors, two-way windows, fixtures, building hardware, decor and more.
People can preview the items from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday. The auction will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 24.
Pickup dates include Jan. 24 and 25, and Jan. 26 and 27 by appointment.
