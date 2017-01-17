Wichita Chamber to recognize citizens, businesses at Honors Night on April 11

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce will recognize citizens and businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the community during its annual Honors Night on April 11.
The award winners are:
▪ Spirit of Wichita award: Foley Equipment Company. The award is given to an organization or nonprofit that received the Over the Years award at least 20 years ago. It recognizes the organization’s continued leadership and community involvement. Foley Equipment won the Over the Years award in 1979.
▪ Over the Years award: Conco Construction and Howard + Helmer Architecture. The award is for businesses with a history of being good corporate citizens and key contributors to the community’s economy.
▪ Keeper of the Plains award: The Wichita Art Museum Art Garden. The award recognizes outstanding architectural achievement that has contributed to the beauty of the community.
Winners of two other awards – the Uncommon Citizen award and the Exceptional Young Leader award – will be announced in the coming weeks. The Exceptional Young Leader award is new this year.
Honors Night 2017 will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Textron Aviation Activity Center, 9710 E. Central. Tickets are $90 per person or $720 for a table of eight and can be purchased online at wichitachamber.org/HonorsNight.
