Survey: taxes still biggest concern, say business owners

For the 14th year in a row, businesses in Kansas named taxes as their top concern in the Kansas Chamber of Commerce annual poll.
On the possibility that the Kansas Legislature may repeal of the zero income tax rate for business owners of LLCs and other closely-held companies, 42 percent opposed any repeal, while 39 percent favored a repeal.
But, of those favoring repeal, most wanted any revenue gained used to off-set other taxes, such as the sales tax. Just 15 percent of all businesses in the survey said they wanted to restore any funding to cut programs.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
