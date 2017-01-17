Three ways to improve Wichita are in the running for grant money

The Knight Foundation has named three Wichita projects among 144 community improvement projects across the nation as finalists for funding.
The winners, which will be announced in the spring, will receive a share of up to $5 million. The three possible winners are:
▪ Horizontes, from Armando Minjarez: connect two neighborhoods by painting murals depicting neighborhood residents through an industrial corridor that separates them and engaging residents to reflect on what a “new horizon” for the neighborhood would look like.
▪ ICT Initiation, from Thea Pajunen: Engaging young professionals that are new or returning to the city through a formal “Welcome to Wichita” program.
▪ Yellowbrick Street Team, from Alex Pemberton: encouraging greater civic engagement by mobilizing a group of urbanists, who will implement small-scale projects to make Wichita more livable and lovable.
Comments