Airbnb hosts to collect Kansas state taxes

Airbnb announced a new tax agreement with the state of Kansas on Monday, according to a news release.
Beginning Feb.1, the home-sharing hospitality company will collect “short-term occupancy taxes and sales taxes” on all bookings in Kansas, the release said.
“Home sharing is introducing a new world of travelers to the authenticity of Kansas while offering a unique and potentially lucrative economic opportunity for hundreds of Kansans,” said Laura Spanjian, a policy director for Airbnb, in the release. “We are so proud to have collaborated on this deal which will unlock a brand new tax revenue stream for the State of Kansas.”
Spanjian said the model could be replicated “throughout the Midwest.” Beginning next month, Airbnb will collect the state’s regular retail sales tax of 6.5 percent while also garnering assorted local sales and transient guest taxes.
In 2016, according to Airbnb, hosts in Kansas earned a total of $2.1 million while renting out rooms or homes amid approximately 20,000 guest arrivals to the state. The number of hosts in Kansas doubled to 600 people in 2016, with about 50 percent of hosts simply renting out an extra room.
Wichita hosts welcomed 2,900 Airbnb guests in 2016, second only to Lawrence, which had about 4,600 guests last year, according to the company. Kansas will become the 15th state to collaborate with Airbnb on a state tax agreement.
The largest spike in inbound Airbnb renters in Wichita in 2016 occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday.
