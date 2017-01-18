Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37

A Kyrgyz firefighter inspects a plane crash site outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. A Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed just outside the Manas airport Monday morning killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Azamat Imanaliev
AP Photo
Remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane are at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
The tail of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
In this image made from video, people watch at a plane crash site outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. A Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed just outside the Manas airport Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
AP Photo
In this image made from video, rescuers and people watch at a plane crash site outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. A Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed just outside the Manas airport Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
AP Photo
In this image made from video, rescuers inspect a plane crash site outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. A Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed just outside the Manas airport Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
AP Photo
Firefighters work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials inspect a part of the cockpit of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
The tail of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
An undercarriage of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
A piece of an engine of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials and firefighters work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz soldiers carry a sack with the body of a victim at a crash site of a Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz soldiers carry a sack with the body of a victim at after a Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz soldiers with a sniffer dog search among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz firefighters work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Relatives of victims of a crashed plane watch as Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of the Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Kyrgyz firefighters work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane.
Vladimir Voronin
AP Photo
Comments