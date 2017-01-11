Jeff Turner to kick off Wichita’s Startup Grind

Wichita is about to hold its first Startup Grind event – a conversation with former Spirit AeroSystems CEO Jeff Turner – as the latest step in an effort to create a welcoming community for entrepreneurs.
The first of what will become monthly events is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lux, 120 E. First St. The $10 ticket includes drinks, appetizers and a chance to network.
Event sponsor the e2e Accelerator has already sold about 150 tickets, with more buyers likely the day of the event, said e2e director Jacob Wayman.
Startup Grind is designed specifically for entrepreneurs, who often feel overwhelmed and isolated as they try to figure out how to turn their ideas into real businesses.
“This is valuable to entrepreneurs because they want to hear from someone who has been there, who can tell their story and the challenges they faced,” Wayman said.
Created by Google for Entrepreneurs, Startup Grind events are held by communities all over the world.
