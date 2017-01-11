Business

January 11, 2017 4:32 PM

Company aims to let caregivers track elder services on phone

By Dan Voorhis

The co-founder of a new online service for the caregivers of elderly people presented at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday morning.

Premier Elder Solutions

Co-founder: Mark Tyrell

Pitch: Premier Elder Solutions of Overland Park is an online system where caregivers can track and coordinate the various service providers for the elderly, such as physical therapists, lawyers – even lawn care providers. It is HIPAA compliant, costs $10 per month and is being pitched first to benefits specialists as an add-on for their clients.

Status: The service is up and active, and Tyrell expects explosive growth in 2017.

Need: Awareness

Contact: www.premiereldersolutions.com

