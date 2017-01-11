Company aims to let caregivers track elder services on phone

The co-founder of a new online service for the caregivers of elderly people presented at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday morning.
One Million Cups ICT is a weekly gathering designed to aid entrepreneurs by making contacts in the community and gaining awareness. It usually meets Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
Premier Elder Solutions
Co-founder: Mark Tyrell
Pitch: Premier Elder Solutions of Overland Park is an online system where caregivers can track and coordinate the various service providers for the elderly, such as physical therapists, lawyers – even lawn care providers. It is HIPAA compliant, costs $10 per month and is being pitched first to benefits specialists as an add-on for their clients.
Status: The service is up and active, and Tyrell expects explosive growth in 2017.
Need: Awareness
Contact: www.premiereldersolutions.com
