Volunteers needed for program helping people file taxes

Volunteers are needed for a free tax preparation program to help individuals and families receive tax refunds, according to a news release.
The United Way of the Plains’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is providing free classroom training next week or online training for those interested in helping people with low to moderate incomes file their tax returns.
Many individuals who qualify for refunds cannot afford professional tax assistance, according to the IRS.
Volunteers are needed in Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley and Marion counties. No experience is needed. Volunteers will be certified by the IRS and may select their preferred VITA site.
Volunteer greeters and site coordinators are also needed. Coordinators must be a certified tax preparer.
The VITA program is coordinated by the Building Economic Stability Together Coalition of South Central Kansas.
To sign up or get more information, dial the United Way’s information line at 211 or visit unitedwayplains.org.
