January 10, 2017 10:27 AM

Hostess recalls holiday Twinkies

By Julie Mah

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies, according to the FDA.

Hostess’ action is prompted by a recall by Blommer Chocolate Co. of the coating used on Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies, the FDA said on its website. The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products over a concern of salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall affects Twinkies with the UPC code 888109111571, which were only sold in multipack boxes. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who purchased Twinkies can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 800-483-7253.

