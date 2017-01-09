How a cereal box could boost Wichita’s economy

An empty cereal box may be a humble thing, but with the right idea, it could become part of something great.
The cereal boxes will be the starting point for products dreamed up by Wichita-area students as part of the Innovation U entrepreneurial competition.
The competition, open to students from kindergarten to eighth grade across the Wichita area, is part of a larger effort to revive entrepreneurism in Wichita.
The students’ task is to turn that box into some type of product or service as part of a business. At the younger level, the emphasis is just on creating something, while at the higher levels, it focuses on creating something with a market and pitching it.
The deadline for teachers to register their classes is Friday. They have until Jan. 31 to produce a video featuring their innovation using the cereal box.
Classrooms are divided into grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The teachers of winning teams in each category will receive $500 gift cards, with hundreds of dollars more for lower-place teams. A total of $3,000 comes from the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneurial Task Force.
Go to www.iu316.com for more information.
This is the third year for the competition, which is run through Jeff Darr’s DECA class at Northwest High School. It’s the first year for the K-2 students and the first year it’s open to districts beyond Wichita.
Three Northwest students are running the program as their own DECA project and will take it to state competition, with guidance from Darr.
Riley Johnson, Nathan George and Noah Birchfield are seniors in Darr’s class and said they really didn’t have much of an entrepreneurial background when they started in the classes a few years ago.
“It’s just been pretty wild what we’ve done so far, in getting involved in the business world,” Johnson said.
Darr has run the DECA program at Northwest High for 33 years. Innovation U has become something special as it has grown in size and how it has connected students to real entrepreneurism.
“There is nothing more motivating than having the Entrepreneurial Task Force welcome them in like they are one of them, and be taken seriously,” Darr said.
Gary Oborny, a local developer and co-chairman of the Entrepreneurial Task Force, said Innovation U is a critical piece to changing the culture of Wichita’s youths, making starting a business feel more familiar and more possible.
“That’s how you develop leaders, that is how you develop talent, that is how you keep people in your community,” Oborny said.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments