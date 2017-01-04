Featured business person: Eric Lomas

ERIC LOMAS
Partner, Klenda Austerman law firm
Growing up outside Parsons, Lomas seemed headed for a career in agriculture. Until he took a class in agricultural law at Kansas State University.
“I’ve just always been curious about how things work,” he said. “I got my first glance under the hood at what the study of law is like. I realized that law is really the foundation on which everything else in our country is based.”
Lomas, 33, earned a degree in agricultural economics from K-State, then graduated from Washburn Law School in Topeka in 2008. He practiced for a bankruptcy law firm in Overland Park for two years before moving here to join Klenda Austerman. He made partner this month.
Lomas specializes in bankruptcy issues for debtors and creditors. He said “everyone has a story” in bankruptcy cases and that’s part of what makes the work interesting.
“Every day I’m learning about a client or a business or industry,” he said. “It’s a real generalist area. It touches on business law and family law, tax law and employment law.”
Lomas’ wife, Rachel, is a Wichita native and lawyer. The two met at Washburn and have a daughter, Margaret, who’s 1.
Lomas enjoys pheasant hunting and hiking and still plays a role in his family’s cattle operation. But since his daughter’s birth, he said, “She’s been the center of our lives.”
Joe Stumpe
Comments