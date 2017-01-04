KANSEL to host free construction training program

KANSEL, a nonprofit organization that provides adult education services, is offering a free seven-week construction training program for adults beginning Jan. 23, according to a news release.
The KANSEL Construction Training Program teaches basic construction skills, including construction math, materials handling, power tools, hand tools and construction drawings. The course also includes a 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration course and training to obtain a Class B CDL instructional permit.
Following the class, KANSEL staff members will assist students with job placement.
“When a student completes our program we strive to get them in the construction workforce,” Ronnie Floerchinger, director of operations at KANSEL, said in the release. “Working with construction companies like Cornejo, Conco, Eby and Dondlinger gives our students an outstanding chance for employment.”
The construction training program is open to adults 18 or older.
Applicants should attend an information session on Monday at 2 p.m. or Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 316-263-9620, go to www.kansel.org or stop by the KANSEL office at 2212 E. Central.
Comments