Business notebook (Jan. 5, 2017)

New book
Carl Willis, founder of Simplicity Marketing LLC in Wichita, has published an informational online marketing book, “Internet Marketing for Small Business – How to Develop an Effective Strategy for Your Business,” that is available on Amazon.
New partnership
Mission Health Communities has partnered with Birchwood Health Care Properties to manage three properties in Kansas, including Legacy at College Hill, 5005 E. 21st St.
Charity
Guadalupe Clinic has installed KeyCentrix’s pharmacy software product, New Leaf Rx, in the Guadalupe Clinic Dispensary, which was made possible through a gift from Wichita-based KeyCentrix and a grant from the Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved.
