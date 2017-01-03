Coleman execs again leaving Colorado

Coleman executives departure to Colorado didn’t last long.
The Denver Post reported last week (http://dpo.st/2isIx1Q ) that the company filed a notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment saying the outdoor recreational equipment manufacturer will shut down the facility and lay off 54 people by the end of February.
Coleman’s parent company, Newell Brands, said it will fold management of the Coleman product line into its Chicago-based beverage-ware businesses.
Coleman had been based in Wichita since 1901 and still has a large plant and office here. Company executives built a $4.5 million headquarters near Golden in suburban Denver in 1996, but after a changeover in the executive team, it returned to Kansas a year later. In 2011, a new compny president again moved executives to the building near Golden, saying that the new location would allow the company to recruit better.
Jefferson County had helped lure the company back with cash and tax incentives.
Coleman is a global maker of outdoor products including cook stoves, insulated coolers and tents.
