More Kansans seeing Sunflower State in their rearview mirror

Kansas saw more people leaving than moving to the Sunflower State in 2016, according to figures released Tuesday by Atlas Van Lines and United Van Lines.
The two moving companies reported that nearly six out of 10 people moving were headed out, while the rest were inbound.
United Van Lines asked the people why. The biggest number of people moving, for jobs, were about equal in and out. But those moving to retire or seeking a different lifestyle were leaving at a two-to-one rate, while those who were moving to get closer to family were coming into Kansas at about the same two-to-one rate.
The Atlas survey showed that Kansas has seen more move outs than move ins every year since 2008.
