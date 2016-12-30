CCH operation in Wichita sees job cuts

Wolters Kluwer confirmed that it will eliminate positions, including at its Wichita CCH operation, in 2017, but the company wouldn’t specify the number affected.
“Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting in the US is eliminating some positions within its Service Excellence group to continue executing against our strategy, to drive efficiencies and to optimize our processes and operations,” spokeswoman Laura Gingiss Wander wrote in an e-mail Friday.
CCH, 9111 E. Douglas, writes and supports tax software and publications for professionals and companies.
