Genesis Health Clubs continues to grow, buys health facility in Omaha

Wichita-based Genesis Health Clubs has purchased Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex in Omaha, according to a news release.
Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex is a 108,000-square-foot facility.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve managed to accomplish over the years, and it’s bittersweet to let go of that tradition,” owner Larry Welch Jr. said in the release. “It was important to make sure that our members and employees ended up in good hands, and I’m thrilled to have Genesis Health Clubs continue our tradition of service and excellence.”
Genesis now has 41 clubs in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including five in Wichita. The most recent purchase was its eighth in Omaha.
“This is a very exciting time for our company,” Rodney Steven II, owner and president of Genesis Health Clubs, said in the release.
“We are so excited to continue to grow in Nebraska. With 10 locations in the state, it’s now our second-largest market.”
