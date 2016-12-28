Business notebook (Dec. 29, 2016)

New partnership
Healing Waters and plastic surgeon James A. Rieger have entered into a partnership in which he will serve as its primary medical director and work at Healing Waters two days a week while continuing his practice at Kansas Medical Center.
Recognized
True Blue Power’s lithium ion engine-start battery and Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics’ 2-inch standby attitude module have been included as standard equipment on the new Bell Helicopter 505 Jet Ranger X.
Via Christi Health in Wichita has been named a Distinguished Practice by CEP – California Emergency Physicians for implementing key CEP America signature processes, including Rapid Medical Evaluation and a crisis stabilization unit for at-risk psychiatric patients.
Wesley Medical Center was named a Consumer Choice Award Winner by National Research Corporation for 2016-2017. The annual award identifies hospitals across the United States that health care consumers have chosen in surveys as having the highest quality and image.
Charity
Intrust Bank made the lead gift on a Wichita Habitat for Humanity house at 1248 N. Green.
Employees at Mid Continent Cabinetry raised more than $1,600 for Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton by paying $100 each to throw a pie in the face of their supervisors.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments