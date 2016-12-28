Wichita housing shortage could mean higher prices, faster sales

Wichita home sellers can expect higher prices and real estate agents should expect fast sales in the coming year.
The reason: as the economy has improved more people have become home buyers. But the market hasn’t really returned to normal because even as sales have increased, the inventory of houses for sale has fallen, down 15 percent between 2014 and 2016.
The result is a tighter and tighter market. Houses now stay on the market for weeks instead of months.
Richelle Knotts, vice president and general manager of J.P. Weigand’s residential division, said the tighter market and the potential for higher interest rates hasn’t deterred interested buyers.
“People have some confidence back now, which has really helped,” she said. “Normally it slows down this time of year, but we have not slowed down at all.”
She said that agents would sell more houses if they had more homes to sell.
Stan Longhofer, director of the Center for Real Estate at Wichita State University, said in October that the mismatch between housing supply and demand is temporary and will fix itself, but not right away.
In his annual forecast, he predicts that Wichita home sales will rise 5.1 percent and home prices 3.5 percent in 2017.
People aren’t putting their houses on the market for a couple of reasons, he said: They don't expect to find much to buy in the Wichita market, and there are still buyers who are upside down on their homes they bought a decade ago.
Seeing prices rise will encourage more people to try to cash in. As that happens, the inventory will grow and the shortage will ease, he said.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
