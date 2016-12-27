Local export effort sees some success despite global headwinds

Wichita area companies working through the Wichita Regional Export Plan generated $25.5 million in new exports in 2016, according to Kansas Global Trade Services.
The plan is a five-year effort, which began two years ago, to encourage local small and medium-size companies to increase exports. The effort in a 10-county area is a collaboration among Kansas Global Trade Services, a number of governments, organizations and companies in the area, and the Global Cities Initiative, a joint project of the Brookings Institution and JPMorgan Chase.
The companies reporting the results got a variety of services from a $500,000 investment of public and private funding.
The effort has run into two major headwinds: the dollar has risen strongly against major currencies, making exports more expensive, and the global economy has slowed.
