Kansas Department of Commerce taking nominations for Exporter of the Year award

The Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Governor’s 2017 Exporter of the Year award.
The award is for a business that has achieved “exceptional international marketing success” and shown excellence in exporting and growing their communities, according to a release from the department.
Any Kansas company engaged in exporting can be nominated. The winner will receive membership in the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council, statewide recognition and a visit from the governor, among other prizes.
To nominate a business, contact April Chiang at april.chiang@ks.gov or by phone at 785-296-5473. Nominations must be received by by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.
For more information, visit KansasCommerce.gov/Exporter.
