Business

December 27, 2016 10:38 AM

Kansas Department of Commerce taking nominations for Exporter of the Year award

By Lara Korte

lkorte@wichitaeagle.com

The Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Governor’s 2017 Exporter of the Year award.

The award is for a business that has achieved “exceptional international marketing success” and shown excellence in exporting and growing their communities, according to a release from the department.

Any Kansas company engaged in exporting can be nominated. The winner will receive membership in the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council, statewide recognition and a visit from the governor, among other prizes.

To nominate a business, contact April Chiang at april.chiang@ks.gov or by phone at 785-296-5473. Nominations must be received by by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For more information, visit KansasCommerce.gov/Exporter.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 essential tips for drone owners

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos