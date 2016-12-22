Christmas present: Region’s Manufacturers’ optimism hits two-year high

It’s been a gloomy two years for the region’s manufacturers, but in December they expressed more optimism than any time time in the past 24 months, according to Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank’s monthly survey.
The composite index was 11 in December, on a scale of 100 to -100. Anything more than zero indicates more survey respondents expect expansion than contraction. The composite index includes production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery time and raw materials inventory indexes.
The region’s manufacturers have been afflicted over the last two years by recessions among their customers in farming and in oil and gas drilling, as well as unfavorable currency exchange rates and a slowing global economy.
According to the survey, non-durable goods plants, particularly for food and plastics, saw marked increases, while durable goods plants expanded at a slower pace. The production index jumped from 9 to 24, and the shipments, new orders, and order backlog indexes also rose.
Expectations grew for the future production and hiring. Respondents attributed the improvement to rising prices for farm goods and oil, as well as the outcome of the election.
