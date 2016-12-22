How does your credit card debt compare to your neighbors?

1:14 What makes the Nifty Nut House so crazy during the holidays? Pause

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

1:19 See inside this Kansas City FedEx shipping facility

1:16 Wichita cops give $50 gift cards and not tickets

4:52 Wichita businessman gives a $260,000 present to Derby woman

2:52 A chance to own part of Wichita

7:27 Marshall addresses team's lackluster effort in 93-76 loss to OSU

4:36 Two Wichitans and a diamond ring in New York City

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market