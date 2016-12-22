How does your credit card debt compare to your neighbors?

Just in time for Christmas, CreditCards.com has looked at credit card debt by state.
Kansas is, as in so many things, about in the middle.
Citing data from credit rating service Experian, the site said that the average credit card balance for Kansans is $5,282, ranking them 28th most by balance.
The good news is that the state rank’s 23rd in income, which is the ability to pay the cards off. The average total debt for Kansans, excluding mortgages, for Kansans was $37,193.
The state with the highest average balance is Alaska, at $7,552, and the lowest is North Dakota, at $4,599.
