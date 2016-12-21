From skeptical kids to tipsy CEOs, being Santa isn’t always nice

WARNING:
If you believe that Santa will be bringing your presents Saturday night, STOP READING NOW.
Otherwise, three of Santa’s longest-running local helpers will offer some insights into how they fend off both skeptical kids and tipsy CEOs with grace.
It can be a rewarding role, they said. Each job and each Santa is different. Some just do events for children, while some also do adult gatherings.
Jim Petty said he has donned his Santa suit to go to work on weekends and weeknights for 32 years. He makes more than 100 appearances in the four- or five-week holiday season.
That’s a lot of “Ho, ho, ho, and what do you want for Christmas, little boy?”
“By the time Christmas rolls around, I am exhausted,” Petty said.
Tevie Robison, who has done it for 31 years, agrees. He said that by the time Christmas actually arrives, he has more or less become Santa.
“It takes until a few days after Christmas for me to calm down,” he said.
Mostly Nice Children
Frank Akerman appears as Santa mostly for agencies that deal with children of families that are poor or in crisis.
Most recently this year, he spent three days listening to children’s Christmas wishes for Operation Holiday.
He has to be careful about what he promises, because these parents don’t have a lot. He will steal a look at the mom standing nearby to see whether the child will be getting the husky puppy or Hot Wheels set he or she asked for.
The vast majority of children are awed by Santa and behave, he said. Sometimes he’s even able to change some wavering minds.
“They’ll chase me all over the building for a hug or a picture, and they’ll say, ‘He must be real because we got a picture,’ ” Akerman said.
Only once in 16 years has he had his beard — 100 percent real — yanked.
“I stood up, and he went down,” Akerman said. “His mom stood there and laughed so hard. She said he deserved it.”
For those who complain that they didn’t get what they wanted last year?
“I’ll say that I talked to your mother and she said you weren’t that good,” Akerman said. “And they look at me and they just shut up. They don’t realize that Santa is friends with their parents.”
Overwhelmed
Robison said kids occasionally get overwhelmed when Santa arrives.
“Every once in a while you’ll get hysterics, and so I tell a joke or two to calm them down,” he said. “I’ll ask, ‘Why did the reindeer fly around the world on Christmas Eve? ‘Cause it’s too far to walk.’ They’ll laugh and laugh.
“Then you hand out the presents and tell them to keep your room clean and mind your parents.”
He said he is thankful that his special Santa shoes are padded on the top “in case kids are stomping on me,” he said.
A natural affinity for children is an absolute must to play Santa, Robison said. And even though most Santas do earn some money from the work, it’s probably not worth it unless they naturally enjoy it.
Some people get into the role, but leave after a few years.
“Don’t do it unless you are good with kids,” Robison said. “It’s not about the money, it’s about the kids.
“I haven’t had Christmas at home for 31 years.”
Petty said he also works some events where families don’t have much.
“The ones that tear me up are the kids that all they want is a pair of shoes, or a pair of gloves,” he said.
Petty said he gets a lot of kids tattling on their siblings. Usually, they don’t give him details, instead it’s: “Sissy’s being bad.”
But he said he’s pretty tough on all the kids.
“I always ask them if their room is clean, or if they are doing good in school. ‘You have to work a little harder for Santa,’ ” Petty said he tells them.
Naughty adults
On the other hand, adult parties can be quite different in tone, Petty said.
Usually, they’re pretty convivial, especially if he’s passing out the year-end bonus checks. But not always.
He said he once was at a company party when a couple of young women walked up for a photo. Petty was sitting and was about to stand up when one of the women said, ‘Stand up, Santa, you’re not getting that lucky.’ ”
Stung, Petty said he stayed in character until the end, when he whispered in one of the women’s ears that he was indeed lucky: He was married to the greatest woman in the world.
Petty recalled another company party in which there had been considerable drinking. The CEO of the company got up on Santa’s knee and announced that he was going to grab Santa’s beard.
Santa got stern: “I told him that, ‘If you touch my beard, I will show you my black belt.’
“He backed off and the crowd roared.”
He was hired one time to deliver some presents to a house at 3 a.m. as a surprise for the homeowners. He was given the door key and alarm code.
After he got there, he chanced to look in the bag: hunting supplies. He realized with a shock that the homeowners were armed.
“I’m thinking: ‘This is not the smartest thing I’ve ever done,’ ” he said. “I left that stuff; ho, ho, hoed; and got the hell out.”
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
